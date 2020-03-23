Family shares heartwarming moment celebrating Nana’s birthday with social distancing

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEBRING, Ohio (WJW) -- A local family shared a heartwarming video with us showing them practicing social distancing while celebrating their Nana's birthday.

Chad Fotheringham, of Sebring, said he and his fiancee, Brittany, have been worried about their five daughters during the coronavirus pandemic.

Chad says the whole family has been trying to stay as positive as possible, so when it came time to celebrate the birthday of the girls' Nana, they came up with an idea.

They bought two cakes: one to drop off to Nana, and one to bring back home so the girls could do a video chat with Nana and sing Happy Birthday to her.

Chad said it turned out to be a great idea. They were all practicing social distancing, and he said they were also teaching their daughters "that in tough times like what we are going through now, you have got to find the positive in the situation no matter what!"

