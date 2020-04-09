Family organizing meal train for Geneva mother who has been hospitalized with COVID-19

GENEVA, Ohio (WJW) — The family of a Geneva woman, who has been hospitalized with COVID-19 for more than three weeks, says they will be forever grateful to the community for prayers and support.

Stacey Unsinger, 51, a mother of four, was in ICU in a medically induced coma and on a ventilator for more than a week. She was moved out of ICU on Tuesday but then returned Wednesday after having some breathing issues.

“I was able to FaceTime with Stacey, she kind of whispers and the nurse had to translate.” said Don Babich, Stacey’s father. “But she is alert, looks good, sitting up and smiling. They said she is watching channel 8 news but hasn’t seen anything about herself. I was so elated to see her and talk to her.”

Babich said he is not sure when Stacey will be released from the hospital. He said he let her know her know her story was on FOX 8 and so many of our viewers have been praying for her recovery.

Unsinger’s family, including her husband, Lee, say they are extremely thankful for all the prayers and support they have received from friends, family, and the community.

Sarah Van Sickle, Stacey’s niece, said several businesses and residents have donated to a meal train to help provide food for Stacey’s family. They want to make sure her husband won’t have to worry about meals, especially when she returns home.

Click here for those interested in assisting with the meal train.