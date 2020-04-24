Family holds music class on front porch to spread hope

GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) — Nichelle Daniels is a member of the Garfield Heights Schools school board and the mother of eight very busy children.

They all miss school — in their own way — but the one thing that is lacking in their online school time in their living rooms is the arts.

“Music takes you away. It takes you to a place where you need to be sometimes, no matter what the situation is,” Daniels said.

Elmwood Elementary music teacher Christopher Eppley decided to do a sing-a-long front porch music class with Bob Marley’s classic hit “Three Little Birds.”

All Garfield Heights students were encouraged to come out on their front porches and sing along on Friday afternoon. It’s a choir that stretches across the whole district with the aim of everyone thinking about each other.

“The kids miss their teachers and any way we’re able to engage with them on our multiple platforms is helpful to everyone,” Garfield Heights School Superintendent Chris Hanke said.

With a return to the classroom not possible this year it’s more important than ever that everyone not only just sing along, but have the hope in your spirit that every little thing will truly one day be all right again.

