1  of  4
Breaking News
Several of Ohio’s entertainment facilities can reopen June 10 Live Blog: George Floyd Death protests aftermath in Ohio and across the country Timeline of what led to protests, violence across the nation after the murder of George Floyd Click here for a list of summer cancellations and closures

Family asks everyone to take outbreak seriously after 8-year-old dies from coronavirus

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DURHAM, N.C. (WJW) — An 8-year-old North Carolina girl has died after battling COVID-19.

According to WCNC, Aurea Morales died Monday after she was hospitalized for complications from the coronavirus.

She reportedly started feeling sick on Thursday, May 28 and was tested for COVID-19. She later had a seizure and was rushed to the hospital.

Her family told the news outlet that she had experienced swelling in her brain, went into a coma and passed away.

Now Aurea’s loved ones hope her story helps others understand that even children are not immune to the coronavirus.

The Morales family asks everyone to continue to wearing masks and stay home if you feel unwell. They also ask that businesses be diligent about wiping down surfaces and enforcing social distancing.

More on the coronavirus, here.

W3Schools

Share this story

Around the Buckeye State

More Ohio News
FOX 8 Cleveland Weather // Quick Links:

Hot on FOX 8

More Viral