Family and friends celebrate grandmother’s 106th birthday with special parade

SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) — Turning 100 years old is a milestone in and of itself but turning 106 years old? That’s beyond remarkable!

A local woman, who goes by Grandma Vivian, accomplished that feat on Friday. Sadly, she couldn’t have a traditional party due to the coronavirus pandemic.

So, her family and friends came up with another idea. They organized a big parade to pass by her house. The vehicles were decorated with signs and balloons.

Grandma Vivian loved seeing everyone and was grateful to celebrate another year.

Have you seen any acts of kindness in your community? Let us know at TIPS@FOX8.com

Related Content Wooster woman turns 100, gets a birthday parade Video Video

Cleveland elementary school organizes special parade to help boost morale for students Video Video

Horizon Education Centers holds Teacher Appreciation Parade Video Video