Families hopeful, but realistic about challenges of this school semester

SOUTH EUCLID, Ohio (WJW)– As thousands of students begin round two of online learning, a big question looms: Will it be any better than the spring? FOX 8 is taking the journey with several families trying to navigate this challenging time.

For many students, the typical sounds of school have faded to near silence, replaced with the voices of parents who said they’re trying their best to juggle the demands of this semester.

“It’s been intense,” said Shannon Baughman, of Willowick.

Baughman said the decision about school came down to safety for son Aiden, 6. They pulled him out of the school district this school year choosing to home school.

“Sending him back with asthma was a big factor in us keeping him home because if he did contract COVID we didn’t know and we didn’t want to find out what would happen,” she said.

“I’m going to say a C right now for me,” Baughman said. “I’m always questioning, ‘Am I doing this right? Am I spending enough time on this? Did I find the right curriculum is this. What he really needs to be learning or is there something else?’ So that right there is the hard part.”

In South Euclid, the Kinney family is hopeful round two of virtual learning will go smoothly.

“It shocked everyone, shocked the school, shocked the parents. So they had to scramble to come up with a quick plan, but because we’ve been off all summer, I’m assuming, I’m hoping they came up with a better plan,” Melissa Kinney said.

Kinney is a stay-at-home mom of three. Her older children, Bryce, 8, and Brianna, 6, are starting the year with remote learning. She said she remains optimistic about the school semester.

“The kids do have to log in at 8:30 in the morning and they will be virtual, like the teacher will be on the screen, where before it wasn’t like that we would get email and had to see what was due,” she said.

However, her son is not as confident about the second semester of remote learning.

“I’m not sure how it’s going to go with virtual… Well, it might be a little easy,” he said.

This new year bringing big expectations and an even bigger juggling act for parents who said they’re just trying to make good decisions for their children.

