Fall sports rules: OHSAA to detail what to expect

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Ohio High School Athletic Association Interim Director Bob Goldring was scheduled to hold a press conference Wednesday, one day after the state announced a health order that will permit all sports to move forward.

OHSAA said field hockey, soccer and football will join the organization’s previously approved fall sports of golf, girls tennis, girls volleyball and cross country.

The soccer and field hockey seasons are scheduled to begin Friday, while volleyball, cross-country and football are set to begin Monday. The seasons for golf and girls tennis have already begun.

The Ohio Department of Health order with specific mandates and best practices for school sports was expected to be released Wednesday.

OHSAA said it will involve symptom assessments, facial coverings, social distancing, cleaning and sanitizing, and protocols for dealing with confirmed COVID-19 cases and exposure.

At a press conference Tuesday, Governor Mike DeWine announced that spectator capacity at sporting events will be limited.

OHSAA said it is also prepared to remove impediments that would prevent schools from playing fall sports in the spring, allowing schools to delay fall sports until spring if they choose to do so due to the pandemic.

The organization said it will need to create a task force to create parameters regarding spring sports opportunities.