Fall sports decision: Announcement expected from Ohio governor

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) – Ohio Governor Mike DeWine is expected to make an announcement this week about sports for all levels of play.

Multiple county health departments have cited cases linked to teenagers as a reason to start school remotely, but when it comes to sports there has been no consistent guidance for athletes.

Summit County Public Health recommended delaying falls sports.

The Cuyahoga County Board of Health says it isn’t safe to play right now.

While Erie County says it is following guidelines from the Ohio High School Athletic Association (OHSAA) which has a plan to resume play.

At the collegiate level, there are reports that the Big 10 will cancel or delay its season, with nothing official on the record.

Ohio State athletes say they want to play and have signed waivers to do so.

What’s the greater risk to people under age 25, canceling in-person learning & extracurriculars (sports) to protect them from COVID or leaving it to chance how they’ll fill this time? You can’t take these things away from young people & expect good(health, academic, life) results — Jon Husted (@JonHusted) August 10, 2020

Football coach Ryan Day says athletes should weigh in on the decision and that possibly delaying the start would allow them to work out some of the safety challenges.

Swinging as hard as we possibly can right now for these players!! This isn’t over! #FIGHT — Ryan Day (@ryandaytime) August 10, 2020

For the professionals, more than 5 dozen players have opted out of the upcoming NFL season.

The season is scheduled to begin September 10.

The NFL canceled the preseason and the Hall of Fame game.

If the season moves forward it is unclear on whether it would include fans.

In Ohio there have still not been any sanctioned events since the beginning of the pandemic that would allow a “mass gathering.”

Gov. DeWine is scheduled to speak at 2 p.m. Tuesday.

Also on the agenda are several pediatric doctors.