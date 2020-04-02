Faithful dispensed from mass until next month, Catholic Diocese of Cleveland says

BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA – MARCH 22: Catholic Priest Matías Barutta celebrates Sunday mass as it is broadcasted live via a YouTube channel at the church Cristo Maestro on March 22, 2020 in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Barutta decided to start live streaming his 7PM daily services since President Alberto Fernandez ordered total quarantine to stop spread of COVID-19. No public gatherings are allowed and only a few people who do essential jobs are permitted in the streets. (Photo by Marcelo Endelli/Getty Images)

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Catholic Diocese of Cleveland has extended its order dispensing the faithful from the obligation of mass during the coronavirus outbreak.

The Catholic Bishops of Ohio say they have extended the suspension of all publicly celebrated masses and liturgies through Sunday, May 3.

This announcement comes in response to Governor Mike DeWine’s extension of Ohio’s Stay-at-Home order.

“This decision has not been taken lightly and, as your bishops, together with you, we recognize the sacrifice we are called to make by being physically distanced from the Holy Eucharist and from one another,” the Catholic Bishops of Ohio wrote in a letter to parishioners. “Trusting in the graces flowing from the celebration of the passion, death and resurrection of Our Lord, we remain mindful of the hope that does not disappoint. As your bishops, we continue to encourage you to keep holy the Lord’s Day by participating in Sunday Mass by way of televised, live-streamed, or radio broadcast options and making a spiritual communion.”

Click here to read the full letter from the Catholic Bishops of Ohio.

Ohio’s Bishops are encouraging the Catholic community to join together in prayer during these difficult and uncertain times. They ask all faithful to pray for all those suffering from the coronavirus, as well as the healthcare workers and first res ponders serving on the front lines of this pandemic.

Catholics are also encouraged to turn to the church’s treasury of prayer, praying as a family or individually the rosary, divine mercy chaplet, the Liturgy of the Hours and Stations of the Cross.

The Diocese has also announced they will be live streaming the Holy Week liturgies. Click here for the complete schedule and broadcast information.