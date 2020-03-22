Fairview Park firefighter tests positive for COVID-19, self-isolating for 14 days

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FAIRVIEW PARK, Ohio (WJW) — A Fairview Park firefighter has tested positive for the coronavirus.

According to the city, the firefighter is expected to make a full recovery. He is self-isolating at home for the next 14 days.

His identity is not being released.

City officials say the Cuyahoga County Board of Health was consulted and assessed there was no exposure to city workers or the public.

It is unclear at this time how the firefighter contracted the virus.

Since the initial COVID-19 outbreak, Fairview Park Fire Department has followed the recommendations and protocols of the county, state and federal health officials.

On March 11, access to the fire department was limited to department personnel only.

Upon learning of the positive test result, the Fairview Park Fire Department has implemented further practices to help protect employees and the community.