Fairport Harbor seniors got their own graduation car parade

FAIRPORT HARBOR, Ohio (WJW) — The seniors at Fairport Harding High School got their own graduation car parade tonight.

Snaking through Fairport Harbor, the 62 graduates decorated their cars and drove by friends, family and well-wishers in celebration of graduating high school.

Earlier in the day, the seniors participated in individual graduation ceremonies, but came together for the car parade.

An outdoor party is planned for the seniors later this summer.

Graduations across the country were postponed, canceled or reconfigured to comply with COVID-19 guidelines.

