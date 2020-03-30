Facebook users can now add ‘Stay At Home’ frame to their profile photo

Facebook users can now customize their profile photos to help raise awareness about the importance of staying at home during the coronavirus pandemic.

Profilesframe.com is promoting the ‘Stay at Home’ frame and asking people to add the caption #StayAtHome to help make the cause go viral.

Below are instructions on how to update your profile photo:

Log on to your Facebook account. Type “profile frames” into the search box. Click on your profile photo and choose the “add frame” option. Then select the frame of your choice.