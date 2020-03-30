1  of  5
Breaking News
Over 12,000 without power in NE Ohio after windy weather Confirmed coronavirus cases in Ohio at 1,653; deaths at 29 Coronavirus headlines: Latest for March 29 Here is a list of what’s considered essential under stay at home order Companies looking to hire Northeast Ohioans amid coronavirus crisis

Facebook users can now add ‘Stay At Home’ frame to their profile photo

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Photo courtesy of profilesframe.com

Facebook users can now customize their profile photos to help raise awareness about the importance of staying at home during the coronavirus pandemic.

Profilesframe.com is promoting the ‘Stay at Home’ frame and asking people to add the caption #StayAtHome to help make the cause go viral.

Below are instructions on how to update your profile photo:

  1. Log on to your Facebook account.
  2. Type “profile frames” into the search box.
  3. Click on your profile photo and choose the “add frame” option.
  4. Then select the frame of your choice.

Share this story

Around the Buckeye State

More Ohio News
FOX 8 Cleveland Weather // Quick Links:

Hot on FOX 8

More Viral