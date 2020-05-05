Face mask vending machines? Northeast Ohio business owner looking to make that happen

CLEVELAND (WJW) — More people are choosing to wear face masks when venturing out in public due to the coronavirus pandemic.

But actually finding one is proving to be a bit challenging.

“I think the hard thing is that people maybe may not realize the amount of people needing face masks in the world, versus the amount of people able to produce face masks in the world, also the shortage of supply.”

Valerie Mayen owns Yellowcake Shop, a retail boutique on Cleveland’s west side.

The Project Runway alum typically creates clothing and accessories, but her business model recently went in a different direction.

“Just like this is a new thing for us to make masks, there’s no handbook on that for a business that hasn’t done that previously.”

But Mayen was up for the challenge, with her company producing more than 25,000 masks in just the past 8 weeks.

Getting them to customers quickly, however, was another challenge.

Then, a lightbulb moment… vending machines.

“Most people know how to operate one. The mask that we make, when we package them, we pack them in little plastic bags, like the size of a bag of chips.”

Face mask vending machines have been popping up worldwide, including in France and New York City.

Mayen has already purchased a used one to the tune of $1,000.

The plan is to purchase one more.

“We’d love to have it in a grocery store or in a high traffic area where we know we can secure the machine without it being tampered with or vandalized. A machine that we can get to easily to refill, if and when needed.”

It’s a new normal in the midst of a health pandemic.

“Whether or not the governor is mandating that all people wear masks in public, I think that if you provide options for people, and make it more accessible for them, they’re more likely to abide and it’ll be safer for everyone in the long run.”

**Read more stories on coronavirus including Ohio’s response**