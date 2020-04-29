Face coverings needed in Lorain County to help prevent spread of coronavirus

Editor’s Note: Watch the video above for information about a company offering free masks to everyone in America.

LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) – Lorain County Public Health (LCPH) wants to hear from you if you can help supply cloth face coverings.

LCPH is asking both businesses and individuals to fill out a form or to call them at (440)322-6367 about how they may be able to help.

The CDC and the Ohio Department of Health have urged people to wear face masks that cover both their nose and mouth to help prevent the spread of coronavirus or COVID-19.

The virus is spread through droplets from infected persons.

Wearing a cloth mask could help stop the spread onto surfaces and person-to-person transmissions.

Click here for more from the CDC on how to make your own face covering.