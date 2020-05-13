‘Extremely excited’: Cleveland Clinic nurse to serve as a grand marshal for NASCAR race

CLEVELAND (WJW) — NASCAR makes its return in nearly 70 days this Sunday on FOX 8.

And when the hot rods return to the track, a front line medical worker from Northeast Ohio will play a big role in getting the race started.

“We are seeing a lot of sick people,” said 26-year-old Frank Mercuri, who is helping to treat patients with COVID-19.

Mercuri works as a registered nurse with the Cleveland Clinic but has spent the last couple of weeks in one of the hardest hit areas, New York City.

“To be honest, I was kind of excited,” he said. “I really wanted to take the opportunity to go learn more about what is going on in the world, and also I was pretty excited just to go to the epicenter of this whole mysterious infection that is going on.”

Mercuri is working 12-hour shifts, 4 days a week on a COVID-unit at a NY Hospital.

“We need to respect everybody, and respect the virus itself and keeping a common mind that we can definitely spread this,” said Mercuri.

On Sunday, Mercuri will take a break from his nursing duties to enjoy one of his favorite sports, NASCAR, as it returns to the track for the first time since March.

“I got a couple of favorite drivers, Kurt Busch, Kyle Busch, also I like Joey Logano and Kyle Larson,” he said.

Mercuri will not only be watching the race, but he will be a part of it serving as one of 36 Grand Marshals.

“They asked me to make a video of me saying ‘Drivers Start Your Engines.’ We are all going to be on one screen I believe, saying it all at once,” Mercuri said.

Mercuri will be representing the Cleveland Clinic and the nurses that he is serving with in New York.

“I’m not really a big screen guy, I’ll tell you that, but I’m a big NASCAR guy so I’m extremely excited to have my name on a NASCAR,” said Mercuri.

A bright spot in what has become a non-stop battle against COVID-19.

You can watch the race here on FOX 8 at 3:30 p.m. this Sunday.