Extra COVID-19 vaccine doses going to Phase 1B participants, after some in 1A passed

COLUMBUS (WJW) — Tuesday, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said more doses are going to be available to those in Phase 1B of the coronavirus vaccine rollout.

During a press conference, DeWine said that in some counties people who are part of Phase 1A have finished being vaccinated, which means there are now more vaccines available for those in Phase 1B. On top of this, DeWine said that some unused doses meant for those living and working in nursing homes, have now been made available for the next phase.

“Because not all [nursing home] residents/staff are choosing to receive the vaccine, we will have another 77,000 doses over the next two weeks to distribute in the community,” DeWine said.

While not everyone in the 953 nursing homes in Ohio got vaccinated, DeWine stipulated that the state is “second in the nation for the number of people vaccinated in nursing homes.”

➡State-run developmental centers: 89% of residents have accepted the vaccine.



➡State-run psychiatric hospitals: 73% of long-term patients have accepted the vaccine.



➡State-run veterans homes: 92% of veterans have accepted the vaccine. — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) January 26, 2021

DeWine said the federal government required 350,000 doses go to nursing homes at the beginning of the rollout. He also said the state is continuing efforts to educate those who chose not to receive the vaccine the first time around.