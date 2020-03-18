Explaining who is eligible for Cleveland Clinic’s COVID-19 testing

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) - Amid the coronavirus outbreak, many people want to know if they have the virus.

Currently, you can't go anywhere and get a test to find out.

Previously, if you had a doctor's order and were considered high-risk, you could get a test at a drive-thru facility set up by Cleveland Clinic and University Hospitals.

However, that is now changing because of the overwhelming demand.

Who is high risk?

According to the CDC, that is people who are 61 and older or have a chronic medical condition.

The symptoms to look for are fever, cough, and shortness of breath.

Because of the high demand for tests, Cleveland Clinic and University Hospitals has now had to tighten the requirements for who they can test.

They're reserving their tests for people at the highest risk.

Who will be tested

People who are currently hospitalized and are 61 and older who have a Cleveland Clinic physician's order.

Those people will continue to be tested at the W.O. Walker testing facility located at 10524 Euclid Ave. in Cleveland.

What if you're 60 or under?

The Cleveland Clinic is reviewing its ability to provide tests to people who are under 60 and at high risk who also have a doctor's order.

The COVID-19 test strips are manufactured in Italy, where more than 31,000 people have the virus and 2,500 have died, according to John Hopkins University.

They're asking people who have a temperature higher than 100.4 degrees to self-isolate and contact their doctor.

Start with a phone call to avoid unnecessary trips and possible exposure to others.

The Clinic says their decision-making will be decided in part by their ability to receive additional supplies.

They say they've tested 2,200 people in four days and have 2,100 more people waiting to be tested.

They are no longer taking patients at the Landerbrook location.