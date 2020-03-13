Explaining coronavirus to kids and why it is important to do more than wash your hands

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

(WJW) - Children may not be watching the news about the latest updates on the coronavirus, but they're certainly hearing and watching people's reactions to the news.

Now in Ohio their schools are closed, some of their peers have been taken out of class for self-quarantine.

Vacations might be canceled for some and stores have long lines and empty shelves in some areas.

Dr. Carolyn Ievers-Landis is a child psychologist with University Hospitals Rainbow Babies & Children's Hospital.

She says it is important to be honest and clear about what's happening.

Dr. Ievers-Landis says social distancing is important for all of us to practice and that anything that can be done remotely should be done remotely.

The goal is to slow the spread of the coronavirus and work together to keep people safe.

She says it is important to be clear the decisions that you make as an individual can potentially affect everyone you come in contact with.

For people who are considered a low-risk group and may never show symptoms, they are still at risk of contracting the virus and giving it to someone else.

"This is nothing like the flu. This is something we have never experienced," Dr. Ievers-Landis said.

Dr. Laura Adelman and Dr. Rachel Rosen with Great Beginnings Pediatric Dentistry says the community needs to take it seriously.

They say routine visits can be postponed and to bring as few people as possible.

They also say many doctors, including at their office, can do things via phone or text.

Dr. Adelman also says sleep is critical hygiene.

It can help increase your immunity and make you less vulnerable.

All the doctors agree, it is important to remind everyone that handwashing will not stop you from getting the virus.

Of course, it is good hygiene and practice, but the virus is a respiratory disease that spreads through droplets that can live on surfaces for potentially nine days.

"We support each other... when we are in crisis I think the best of people comes out," Dr. Adelman said.