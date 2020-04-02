Experts offer tips on how to safely sanitize your car to help prevent spread of the coronavirus

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Continuing to wash hands and sanitize surfaces people are most inclined to touch remains among the most effective ways to slow the spread of COVID-19.

And while everyone in Ohio is advised to stay in their homes, even public health officials know it is important to leave your home every once in a while, if for no other reason than to get groceries.

That means, in addition to the surfaces at your home, those frequently touched surfaces on your car should also be carefully cleaned.

“We know that metal, glass and ceramic, as well as plastics, wood and paper, the virus can survive sometimes up to four or five days,” said Tonia Buford, Director of Environmental Health at the Summit County Health Department.

Jeffery Cottrell details cars professionally and said his business is up with customers wanting to have their cars carefully cleaned and sanitized.

“The most important thing is when you first enter, the door handle, the door handle because the door handle is one of the things thats touched more than anything because this is where you are getting in and out of the vehicle,” said Cottrell.

But he is also careful to sanitize all interior surfaces that are most frequently touched even before he starts his routine detailing work.

“Now when we clean them we are looking for anti-bacteria cleaners, we are looking for cleaners that can kill viruses thats recommended by the CDC,” said Cottrell.

Some experts suggest chemicals that can kill germs can also be harsh on surfaces such as leather.

But Cottrell suggests wiping surfaces down with germ killers first, then treating those surfaces with conditioners afterward.

“We take every precaution to make sure everything is clean blinkers, gear shifts windshield wiper switches lights air condition knobs, anything someone might touch, anything,” said Cottrell.

Public Health officials continue to say the most important thing anyone can continue to do, even before getting in and after getting out of a car, is to wash hands with soap and water.

“People do have to make trips out we ask that you limit those trips to essentials such as if you need food or medication and that you be vigilant during that time to make sure you wash your hands,” said Buford.