Expectant mother beats COVID-19, goes on to give birth to healthy triplets

HOUSTON, Texas (WJW) — A Texas woman is celebrating after beating COVID-19 during her third trimester and giving birth to healthy triplets.

According to The Women’s Hospital of Texas Facebook post, Maggie found out during her scheduled admission at 28 weeks that she tested positive.

“While perplexed how she caught the virus since she had been quarantined at home since March 23, as an incredibly kind and selfless person, Maggie’s main concern was everyone but herself. She worried about the health of the triplets, her husband and their 5 year old son, as well as the nurses and physicians caring for her.”

While Maggie was recovering in the hospital, doctors discovered baby A’s cord was wrapped around her neck and required emergency surgery.

“At 4:51 p.m., “Baby A,” Isabella, was born at 3.11 lbs. At 4:53 p.m., “Baby B,” Nathaniel, was born at 3.7 lbs. Finally, at 4:55 p.m., “Baby C,” Adriel, was born at 2.1 lbs. The doctors and nurses were amazed by how well Maggie did. She and her babies, who arrived in perfect ABC order, were healthy, safe and undeniably resilient.”

The hospital said they are continuing to grow bigger and healthier by the day in NICU. Maggie said while it’s tough not having them home, she is glad to know they are in good hands.

“Reflecting on all she’s been through, Maggie feels more confident than ever that everything happens for a reason. She advises other women take their pregnancy day-by-day and don’t let fear of COVID-19 overpower their emotions. Maggie tells them to not be scared or ashamed if they think they have the coronavirus, and to get help whenever and however they need it.”



