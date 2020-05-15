Exclusive: Salon opens seconds after COVID-19 shutdown ends

HUDSON, Ohio (WJW) – The cheers were slightly muffled by the face masks, but could still be heard inside John Robert’s Spa in Hudson, at midnight Friday.

“It’s May 15th,” said John DiJulius, owner of John Robert’s Spa. “We are officially open for business.”

His salon, as well as all others in Ohio were ordered shut down by Gov. Mike DeWine in March due to the COVID-19 crisis.

Hair salons, barbershops, spas, and nail salons were allowed to reopen Friday.

DiJulius and his employees say while the closure was hard for them, they know it was difficult on their clients as well.

“It was the most annoying thing ever,” said Rick Gromek, a Beachwood firefighter.

DiJulius and his employees decided to open at midnight Friday to make sure some of the people, like Gromeck, who spent the last two months helping their communities deal with the COVID-19 crisis, were some of the first to get their hair trimmed.

“I have been dreaming about this for like two months,” said Aimee Gilliam, as she got her hair colored. Gilliam collected items for food drives the last few weeks and says she is so grateful the salon opened early Friday.

“People were just so wanting to come in and I said hey we will let you in at the first possible second, so we did,” DeJulius said.

The employees stressed they want to make sure all customers feel safe. They are taking extra measures to keep everything clean and sanitized.

Customers will also be asked to wait in their cars until their appointment. Employees and customers will also be wearing a mask.

“We have been counting down the days hours and minutes too,” said Kristen Finley, a stylist at John Robert’s Spa. “So happy to get everyone back in and feeling beautiful and refreshed we have missed the connection with our clients. They are like family to us.”