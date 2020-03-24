Ex-Ohio State players, others urge Ohioans to stay at home

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW)-- A new video from Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine's office is urging residents to stay at home.
The clip features notable Ohioans including former Ohio State football players Chris Spielman, Cardale Jones and J.T. Barrett; founder of Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams Jeni Britton Bauer; Columbus Blue Jackets player Cam Atkinson; UFC fighter Matt Brown; and Youngstown State University President Jim Tressel.
"We're trying to do what our public officials ask of us to keep not only ourselves, but our fellow Ohioans safe," Atkinson said.