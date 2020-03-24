1  of  4
Breaking News
Happening now: 564 coronavirus cases in Ohio, 8 deaths; Gov. DeWine gives update Coronavirus headlines: Nearly 26,000 confirmed cases in New York Here is a list of what’s considered essential under stay at home order Companies looking to hire Northeast Ohioans amid coronavirus crisis

Ex-Ohio State players, others urge Ohioans to stay at home

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Data pix.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW)-- A new video from Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine's office is urging residents to stay at home.

The clip features notable Ohioans including former Ohio State football players Chris Spielman, Cardale Jones and J.T. Barrett; founder of Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams Jeni Britton Bauer; Columbus Blue Jackets player Cam Atkinson; UFC fighter Matt Brown; and Youngstown State University President Jim Tressel.

"We're trying to do what our public officials ask of us to keep not only ourselves, but our fellow Ohioans safe," Atkinson said.

W3Schools

Share this story

Around the Buckeye State

More Ohio News
FOX 8 Cleveland Weather // Quick Links:

Hot on FOX 8

More Viral