Ex-Cuyahoga County Auditor Frank Russo released from prison amid coronavirus

CLEVELAND (WJW)– Former Cuyahoga County Auditor Frank Russo was released from prison on Friday amid concerns over the coronavirus.

Russo’s attorney, Roger Synenberg, confirmed to the I-Team he was placed on house arrest with a GPS monitor to track his movements. The 70-year-old had more than four years remaining on his sentence at Butner Correctional Institution in North Carolina.

“He is home on home confinement,” Synenberg said. “He is glad to be home. We are glad he is home.”

Russo admitted to accepting more than $1 million in bribes, including gifts and trips, in exchange for contracts and political favors in the wide-reaching county corruption scandal. The investigation netted judges and other local officials.

Russo was originally sentenced to 22 years in 2013. Last year, it was reduced to 14 for his testimony against former Cuyahoga County Commissioner Jimmy Dimora.

Dimora, 64, remains behind bars at the Elkton Correctional Institution in Columbiana County, where eight inmates have died from coronavirus. He’s set for release in 2036, but is part of a class-action lawsuit with more than 800 inmates pushing to be moved from the prison, citing unsafe conditions from COVID-19.