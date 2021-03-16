Everyone in Ohio over 16 is eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine by the end of March

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Ohio Governor Mike DeWine toured the state’s first mass vaccination site in Cleveland Tuesday.
The site is expected to provide vaccines for 210,000 people over the next 8 weeks.
What was unexpected in the governor’s visit was an announcement that eligibility would open to all Ohioans on March 29.
It will happen in phases.
Ohioans over 40 will be eligible for the vaccine on Friday, March 19.
People with chronic health conditions are also eligible Friday, including cancer, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), chronic kidney disease, heart disease, and obesity.
On March 29, all Ohioans over the age of 16 are eligible for the vaccine.
Pfizer is the only vaccine available for 16 and up.
The Wolstein Center mass vaccination site at Cleveland State University will still be operating at that time.
It opened Tuesday, March 16 and is expected to run for at least 8 weeks.
The Wolstein Center is located at 2000 Prospect Ave. E. in Cleveland.