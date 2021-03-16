Everyone in Ohio over 16 is eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine by the end of March

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Ohio Governor Mike DeWine toured the state’s first mass vaccination site in Cleveland Tuesday.

The site is expected to provide vaccines for 210,000 people over the next 8 weeks.

What was unexpected in the governor’s visit was an announcement that eligibility would open to all Ohioans on March 29.

𝗢𝗵𝗶𝗼 𝗩𝗮𝗰𝗰𝗶𝗻𝗲 𝗘𝗹𝗶𝗴𝗶𝗯𝗶𝗹𝗶𝘁𝘆 𝗨𝗽𝗱𝗮𝘁𝗲: It's a moral imperative that we move as quickly as we can to vaccinate all Ohioans who wish to be vaccinated. We expect a significant increase in vaccines coming to Ohio soon, so we will expand vaccine eligibility. ⬇ pic.twitter.com/jjFXtMhtf4 — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) March 16, 2021

It will happen in phases.

Ohioans over 40 will be eligible for the vaccine on Friday, March 19.

People with chronic health conditions are also eligible Friday, including cancer, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), chronic kidney disease, heart disease, and obesity.

On March 29, all Ohioans over the age of 16 are eligible for the vaccine.

Pfizer is the only vaccine available for 16 and up.

Click here to get the shot

The Wolstein Center mass vaccination site at Cleveland State University will still be operating at that time.

It opened Tuesday, March 16 and is expected to run for at least 8 weeks.

The Wolstein Center is located at 2000 Prospect Ave. E. in Cleveland.

City of Cleveland map