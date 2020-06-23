Breaking News
European Union considers recommending to block entry to Americans because of coronavirus surge

 (CNN) — As European Union nations continue to ease coronavirus restrictions, the EU is considering recommending that member states block American visitors from visiting their countries due to the surge of coronavirus cases in the US, according to two EU diplomats.

“The criteria will be focused on circulation of the virus,” said one EU diplomat, adding that Brussels is looking to keep out travelers from countries “where the virus is circulating most actively.”

Fauci says he wasn’t asked to slow down COVID-19 testing; optimistic there will be vaccine by end of year

No final decisions have been made and it is ultimately up to individual members to decide who can enter each country.

The New York Times was first to report on the possibility. The EU diplomats had not seen the draft lists of acceptable travelers the Times reported on, but they said they are aware that discussions are ongoing.

Mutation may make coronavirus more infectious, research shows

