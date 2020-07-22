Euclid police find creative way to handle mask complaints

EUCLID (WJW)- Euclid police have received about 30 mask related complaints in the past several weeks.

The Fox 8 I-Team found the complaints ranged from a customer at a local restaurant claiming to have COVID-19 and refusing to wear a mask, to a woman at a laundromat saying she found a used mask that was not hers in her laundry.

“Most recently the complaints are more related to people not wearing the masks ,” said Euclid Police Chief Scott Meyer.

He said a lot of complaints they received are from business owners saying customers are refusing to wear masks, but they are also receiving calls about employees at stores and restaurants not wearing face coverings.

“The police department is not citing anybody for not wearing a mask right now,” said Captain Mitch Houser. “I think the best way for us to handle this right now is education. It is not impossible to find protective gear but not everybody has immediate access. “

So instead of issuing tickets, Euclid police are handing out packets, called Clean Kits, that contain a mask.

“We really just want people to stay safe and healthy,” the chief said. “We had three officers test positive for COVID-19. This hits home. We need to do whatever we can to help slow the spread of this disease.”

Destination Cleveland provided the Clean Kits to Euclid.

“We are giving the packets out to people who don’t have masks and this has worked out very well,” Meyer added. “People that get them are very appreciative.”

Emily Lauer, of Destination Cleveland, said in less than

45 days, they distributed nearly 25,000 CLEAN KITS to nearly every municipality in Cuyahoga County.

“Each municipality is distributing the kits as they see fit, including to local retailers, during food commodity pick-ups, through their Human Services Center, as a welcome gift during summer camp, and through their senior centers, recreation centers, fire and police departments,” Lauer said. ” We felt it was important to provide items such as masks and hand sanitizer wipes in our communities as part of the overall program.”

Get caught up on the latest headlines on FOX8.com below