Euclid City Schools moves two buildings to remote because of staff illnesses

EUCLID, Ohio (WJW)– Euclid City Schools moved Euclid Middle School and Shoreview Elementary School to virtual learning on Friday.

All other buildings in the district are open for in-person instructions.

Shoreview Elementary will remain virtual on Dec. 6 and Dec. 7 because of a high number of staff members out with illness, the district said.

“We are working closely with the Cuyahoga County Board of Health and if anyone has been identified as a close contact of COVID-19, we are contacting them directly with directions about quarantining and testing,” Euclid City Schools said in a letter to parents.