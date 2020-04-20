Erie county reports second COVID-19 death

ERIE COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) – Erie County health officials say a second person in the county has died from complications related to COVID-19.

A press release states a man in his sixties died Saturday.

“This was Erie County, Ohio’s second confirmed death from COVID-19 complications,” the release states.

“The death of one of our community members is a reminder to us all to continue to heed the precautions associated with preventing the spread of this disease. According to the CDC older adults, age 65 years and older are at higher risk for severe illness. “

Health officials want to remind everyone to wash hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, wear a cloth face covering when out in public, avoid touching your mouth, nose, and eyes, cover coughs/sneezes with your arm, avoid exposure to others who are sick, and stay home if you are ill.

There are 471 deaths across the state of Ohio.