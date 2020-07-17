Erie County officials concerned about uptick in positive coronavirus cases

ERIE COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) – Erie County Health Department officials say they are concerned about the recent uptick in positive COVID-19 cases.

“We are reporting those increases in cases and it’s alarming to us,” Shari Greene, of the Erie County Board of Health, told the FOX 8 I-TEAM on Friday.

In the past two days, the county reported 32 positive cases, which is a higher number than officials have seen in recent weeks.

“We want to see that trend of increasing cases go down, we need to get that back down,” Greene explained.

Health officials believe the increase in cases is a result of more people going out and socializing during the July 4th weekend.

This week Erie County also went from a level one to a level two on the state’s coronavirus warning system, which means there was increased exposure and spread.

“We need to make sure we are wearing the facial coverings, washing our hands and practicing social distancing,” Greene added.

She noted that the county has about 1600 test kits left.

According to Erie County Health officials, the supply of coronavirus test kits is limited due to increased demand for testing and the increased number of positive coronavirus cases throughout the country. Recent orders placed by Erie County officials for more test kits have gone unfulfilled. Officials do not know when they will be able to obtain more.

Greene said health department officials will limit testing to people who have already made an appointment and those that are experiencing symptoms.

GET THE LATEST HEADLINES FROM FOX8.COM: