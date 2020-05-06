Erie County man arrested for allegedly making threatening call to health department



ERIE COUNTY (WJW) – A 19-year-old man was arrested on two misdemeanor charges after Erie County Sheriff deputies say he made a threatening call to the health department.

Deputies and Erie County Health Department officials say the call was made Tuesday afternoon and the man threatened physical violence.

Tyler Ferback posted bond and is due in court soon to face the charges.

“We investigated and we were able to identify the person involved,” said Detective Dennis Papineau. “We spoke to him and he did make some admissions.”

Erie County Chief Deputy Jared Oliver said it appears Ferback made the call after the health department shut down the company he worked at Bay Meats.

Erie County Health Commissioner Pete Schade told Fox 8 the business was shut down after employees refused to wear face masks at the retail counter or anywhere in the meat shop.

“I am not going to allow them to put the community at risk due to their careless approach,” Schade said. “They need to amend their attitude and approach or there will be no Bay Meats in operation.”

Employees say Bay Meats has been in operation for more than 20 years and they have never had an issue and believe health department officials are being unfair to them.

“We don`t want the employees getting hurt and back in the back where they cut the meat there are real sharp saws and knives and there again, when she wears glasses and when she puts on a mask in seconds her glasses are fogged up,” said Beth Busdicker.

She added the company was allowed to open up Wednesday as long as employees wore face masks and she is hoping to get the matter resolved soon.