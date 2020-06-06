Erie County health officials say community testing results show COVID-19 guidelines are working

ERIE COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) — Erie County health officials say so far community testing is showing COVID-19 guidelines, like wearing masks and social distancing, are working.

Health Commissioner Peter Schade said preliminary results reveal that so far only two people have tested positive for COVID-19. They are doing additional testing Saturday so complete results will not be available for a few more days.

“People need to continue following the guidelines because they work,” Schade said.

The testing started May 30 and was for anyone who lives or works in the county. A total of 1,500 tests will be performed.

Testing was done to determine if people were positive for COVID-19 and antibody testing was also done, which shows if a person previously had the disease. So far two people had positive antibody test results.

The testing was made available with the helps of grants obtained by the Erie County Health Department and Family Health Services. Firelands Regional Medical Center is processing the results, Schade said.

