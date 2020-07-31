Erie County health officials launch new campaign after recent spike in COVID-19 cases

SANDUSKY, Ohio (WJW) – Erie County Health officials say in the last few weeks the county went from a Level 1 to a Level 3 on the state’s COVID-19 map.

“It’s definitely concerning ,” said Craig Ward, Director of Environmental Health for the Erie County Health Department.

Health officials say Erie County saw 33 new cases and 1 additional death in the past two days.

“We were at a level one which indicates that hospital admissions and case counts and ICU admissions were stable,” said Bob England, Chief Environmental Public Health Officer for the Erie County Health Department. “In the last couple weeks we have seen an acceleration in these counts which has led to a level three alert. “

A level 3 indicates very high exposure and spread.

“I think when people started to see things opening up they felt things were going back to normal,” England said. “We need to remember COVID-19 is still out there. We need to wear masks, wash our hands, and social distance.”

The Erie County Health Department has started a campaign to help promote businesses that are following state COVID-19 requirements. All Erie County businesses are invited to take part and can sign up by going to the health department’s website.

“Once they sign up, they will actually get a visit from one of our sanitarians,” Ward said. “We will go out and verify they are doing what they say they are doing. We will then give them a sign that says they are committed to slowing the spread of COVID-19. “

Officials say they are hoping by doing this it will remind people to follow the state’s COVID-19 recommendations.

“I know people don’t like wearing masks but we have to remember it’s for the greater good,” England said. “It’s not necessarily what we are doing for ourselves , but for our neighbors, our co- workers, and even a person we don’t even know. “

