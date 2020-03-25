‘Enforcement is coming’ for businesses that violate Ohio’s stay-at-home order

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW)-- Ohio Lt. Gov. Jon Husted addressed questions about the state's stay-at-home order and what constitutes an essential business.

The order, which took effect late Monday, instructs all Ohioans to stay at their place of residence. Exceptions include health care workers, police, EMS, utilities workers, grocery store employees and those part of the food supply chain, as well as leaving for food and supplies, outdoor exercise and taking care of another person.

Read the full order here

"We tried to write it plainly, realizing the supply chain is a difficult thing to define," Husted said on Wednesday. He said companies that don't produce food, but manufacture cardboard or pallets can be an important part to the supply chain.

Husted said the order is based on expertise from the Department of Homeland security and conversations with the Ohio business community. The order doesn't just dictate what kinds of businesses can remain in operation, but the necessary steps they need to take to ensure their workers' safety, including sending workers home who have a fever and applying enhanced cleaning practices.

"We're trying to find that balance between what we need to be healthy and safe to slow the spread so we don't overwhelm our hospital system, and that we provide the basic infrastructure and economy that's necessary to serve people. It's not an easy balance," Husted said on Wednesday.

Local police departments and departments of health can enforce the order, and Husted said, "Enforcement is coming."

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said they are taking action on Wednesday against a company that is clearly not essential, but remains open. He said he anticipates more.

Businesses: Use good judgement to interpret the order on whether you are an essential business. Do not call police, the health department or the COVID-19 hotline to interpret the order. Businesses do not need a permit or letter, but it's recommended to create a document explaining why the business is essential and how it is implementing safe practices. All employers, even those closed under the stay-at-home order, should have a plan for a safe work environment for when they reopen.

Employees: Communicate your concerns with your supervisor and human resources department. If you still feel safety is at risk, then contact your local health department to report violations.