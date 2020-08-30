Employee with Solon City Schools tests positive for COVID-19, contact tracing being conducted

*Watch the report above on Gov. DeWine discussing schools reporting COVID-19 cases*

SOLON, Ohio (WJW) — An employee with Solon City Schools has tested positive for COVID-19.

According to a letter issued to families and staff, the individual is a member of the district office. They have since been interviewed by public health officials and are in quarantine until no longer infectious.

Those who’ve had close contact with them are being instructed to stay home and work remotely for 14 days.

“If the CCBH contacts you as part of any COVID-19 investigation, please cooperate fully to ensure the safety and health of our entire community. It is also important that we show kindness and understanding to those who are diagnosed with COVID-19 or are close contacts,” officials said.

The district is also launching an online dashboard where the latest number of COVID-19 cases will be displayed. It will be available starting August 30.

Governor DeWine announced earlier in the week that all districts in Ohio must now report any COVID-19 cases to their local health departments.

“We just feel the more information that is available out there, the better,” the governor said during his news conference.

