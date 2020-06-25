Employee at North Olmsted Giant Eagle tests positive for coronavirus

NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio (WJW)– An employee at the Giant Eagle in North Olmsted tested positive for coronavirus, a store spokesman said on Thursday.

The worker was last at the grocery store, located in Water Tower Plaza, on June 11. Giant Eagle said it continues its rigorous sanitization efforts at that location.

“Our focus is on ensuring that the Team Member is cared for, and that others who may have come into close contact with the individual are appropriately notified,” said spokesman Dan Donovan.

Last month, two employees at the Giant Eagle in Beachwood tested positive for the virus.