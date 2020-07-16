Employee at Melt in Akron tests positive for coronavirus

AKRON, Ohio (WJW)– An employee at the Melt Bar and Grilled in Akron tested positive for COVID-19, according to the restaurant on Thursday.

Melt closed the location on Wednesday and Thursday for cleaning, and has been in contact with Summit County health officials. The restaurant said all staff in direct contact with the employee was asked to self-quarantine.

“We take the safety of our staff and guests very seriously and promise to always put health and safety first, follow and exceed all CDC guidelines, and be upfront and honest with the communities we serve,” Melt said on its Facebook page.

The Akron location will reopen on Friday for takeout and delivery only. Dining room service will resume when enough staff members are available.

The latest headlines from FOX8.com: