Employee at downtown Cleveland Heinen’s tests positive for coronavirus

CLEVELAND (WJW)– An employee at the Heinen’s location in downtown Cleveland tested positive for coronavirus, the grocery store said in an email to customers on Monday.

The person has been in self-quarantine and has not been to work at the store since Saturday.

Heinen’s said it is having a professional crew clean the location using a food-approved antiviral cleaner. The sales area and backroom will also be cleaned in accordance with CDC guidelines.

“We are working diligently to protect our associates and customers as we continue to see the effects of COVID-19. We are keeping our Downtown Cleveland associate in our thoughts and will proceed with our enhanced efforts to follow CDC recommended safety and sanitation guidelines,” Heinen’s said.

The store was closed on Monday for Memorial Day. It will reopen at 8 a.m. Tuesday.