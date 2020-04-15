1  of  2
Emotional send-off for nurse who contracted COVID-19 while treating patients

by: Talia Naquin

LAS VEGAS, Nevada (WJW) – Bessy Angue was not expected to survive.

The Las Vegas nurse contracted COVID-19 while treating patients and became critically ill.

Bessy was hospitalized for three weeks.

As recently as last week, doctors and nurses did not think she was going to make it.

Then Bessy made what they’re calling a “miraculous recovery.”

“I just felt so tired. I knew I was unconscious, but I still felt so tired and felt like giving up,” she told News 3 Live. “Then I would hear a nurse’s voice saying ‘Bessy,’ or I heard P!NK playing, and I knew I had to keep going.”

P!NK is Bessy’s favorite artist, so they placed a portable speaker next to her bed.

Bessy left the hospital symptom-free Tuesday.

She says when things reopen, she wants to go to Disneyland.

