COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW)-- The Ohio Liquor Control Commission passed an emergency rule on Tuesday.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said it allows establishments with existing, on-premise liquor licenses to sell and deliver alcohol for off-premise consumption. It even applies to high-proof liquor in limited quantities.

Under the rule, customers can buy two prepackaged drinks per meal.

The drinks must be closed and remain closed, in accordance with open container laws.