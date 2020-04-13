Emergency pet food pantry in Cuyahoga County continues to offer help to those in need

VALLEY VIEW, Ohio (WJW) – With many people out of work due to the coronavirus pandemic, it’s becoming more difficult for some to feed their pets.

“We’re just looking at some pretty scary numbers, as everyone is, the number of unemployment filings is unprecedented and we’re all pet lovers, we know that we don’t want people to have to worry about where their pet’s next meal is coming from,” said Becky Bynum, President of Friends of the Cuyahoga County Animal Shelter.

Bynum said in response to the pandemic, an emergency food pantry has been created for residents in Cuyahoga County.

More than 50 volunteers are now serving as no-contact home delivery drivers, with social distancing in full effect.

“They are contact free. Food is provided curbside, on the porch, however people need it to be delivered safely. There’s actually no face to face,or person to person contact to our volunteers delivering the food, and the people picking it up,” she explained.

In less than a month, more than $6,000 was raised to purchase food for the pantry and donations are still being accepted.

If you would like to apply for assistance or make a donation, visit: https://www.facebook.com/fccas.org/