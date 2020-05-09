Elyria police officer surprised with retirement parade after working on the force for 39 years

ELYRIA, Ohio (WJW) — Family, friends and colleagues celebrated the retirement of Sgt. David Mayne on Friday with a special parade since a party wasn’t an option due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Sgt. Mayne most recently worked for the Elyria Police Department and has been on the force for nearly 40 years. And in that time, he has made a lot of friends which was evident by the dozens of cruisers that passed by his home with lights and sirens blaring.

He and his family stood at the end of their driveway as they waved hello to all of his colleagues and thanked them for organizing such a special event.

“He is always kind to everyone, he would give a stranger the shirt off his back if they needed it, he taught my sister and I to be genuinely good people. He taught us to always tell the truth, be kind to others, and to do what is right even if it is tough or even if no one is looking,” said his daughter, Stephanie Riggs.

Have you seen any acts of kindness like this in your community? Let us know by emailing TIPS@FOX8.com.

Related Content Family and friends celebrate grandmother’s 106th birthday with special parade Video Video

Cuyahoga Falls HS plans ‘honk out’ parade at Blossom Music Center for graduation Video Video

Local authorities, loved ones celebrate Medina woman’s 31st birthday with drive-by parade Video Video