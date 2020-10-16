Elyria Catholic High School suspends football, volleyball for two weeks after COVID-19 cases

(Watch our story in the video player above on how some Northeast Ohio school districts are responding to the increase in coronavirus cases)

ELYRIA, Ohio (WJW)– Elyria Catholic High School suspended football and volleyball practices and games through Oct. 29.

The announcement comes after the school had four cases of COVID-19.

Elyria Catholic also said all football and volleyball players will attend classes remotely through that date.

“After working very closely with Lorain County Public Health and consulting with the Cleveland Diocese Office of Education, our decision was made with keeping the best interest of our students, faculty, staff, and their families in mind. Our main goal is to stop the spread of the virus in our community,” the school said in a statement on Friday.

