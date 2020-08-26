Eight volleyball players at Mayfield High School test positive for coronavirus

MAYFIELD VILLAGE, Ohio (WJW) – Mayfield City Schools has confirmed that eight volleyball players at the high school have tested positive for coronavirus.

The news was announced by Superintendent Dr. Keith Kelly Tuesday.

He says two players tested positive with a nasal diagnostic test, and six others have tested positive on a rapid test.

A teacher/coach is in quarantine, as is another teacher who is not connected to athletics.

Dr. Kelly says he suspended practices and competitions until further notice.

The Cuyahoga County Board of Health recommends a 10-day season suspension.

