Eight residents at Ohio Veterans Home test positive for COVID-19, officials say

*Watch our report above on the state’s efforts to do more testing.*

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – The Ohio Department of Veterans Services (ODVS) has confirmed that eight residents at the Ohio Veterans Home (OVH) have tested positive for COVID-19.

They reported Saturday that the residents were immediately moved to the facility’s Enhanced Care Unit, according to our sister station WKBN.

On Thursday afternoon, May 14, OVH-Sandusky received notification that four of its residents had tested positive for COVID-19.

All residents in the area–78 total–were then tested that evening, including one other resident who was also showing symptoms.

Although most of those results are still pending, four more positive residents were identified on Friday.

All eight residents are receiving around-the-clock care and are in stable condition, according to a release.

“Like so many in America, we are now faced with COVID-19 in our Homes,” said ODVS Director Deborah Ashenhurst in a release. “Fortunately, our administrative staff, nurses, doctors and other professionals have prepared for this for more than three months. Our Homes have cared for our veterans for more than 100 years. In the face of this new challenge, we are resolved to continue this mission.”

Prior to this development, the only confirmed case of coronavirus linked to either Home–the other state-run facility sits in southern Ohio in Georgetown–throughout this pandemic was a positive test result for an OVH-Sandusky staff member in mid-April.

That person was hospitalized and has been recovering in self-quarantine ever since.

Through Friday evening, the Ohio Veterans Home in Sandusky had 85 residents who were tested, 76 with pending results, with eight positives and one negative.

The facility had 18 residents in the ECU and 113 in quarantine.

OVH-Georgetown has no cases of COVID-19.

Currently, there are no coronavirus-related deaths in either Home.

ODVS will be posting daily updates regarding COVID-19 testing in the Ohio Veterans Homes, with those figures available here.

Also, a full up-to-date chart can be found on their website.

Related Content Ohio coronavirus numbers: 27,474 cases, 1,610 deaths Video Video

Sailors on sidelined carrier get coronavirus for the second time Video Video

Ohioans gather at Stow City Hall to protest state’s coronavirus restrictions Video Video