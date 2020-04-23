Eight lions and tigers at Bronx Zoo test positive for coronavirus

BRONX, New York (WJW) – The Wildlife Conservation Society which runs the Bronx Zoo reports seven more big cats have tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total to eight.

Three tigers and three African lions started showing symptoms in April, according to the zoo.

That happened just after a Malayan tiger tested positive.

The zoo says another tiger has the virus but is asymptomatic.

The zoo says all the animals are doing well.

They were believed to be infected by a staff member.

The zoo says it is putting protective measures in place for people who interact with animals.

Federal officials announced Wednesday that two cats in New York were the first pets to test positive for coronavirus in the U.S.

Here’s what the CDC says about coronavirus and pets.