Educator on learning online: ‘We don’t want our kids on the computer all day’

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) -- Because of the coronavirus outbreak, students across Ohio, and much of the country, have shifted from going to school to online learning.

Managing your child's learning can be a struggle for parents coping with the loss of a job, working from home, or having to continue to work outside the home.

Mike Lynch, Director of Innovation & Instructional Technology for Mentor Public Schools, shared some helpful tips for parents regarding online learning.

