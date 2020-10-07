Eastlake Middle School 8th grade class instructed to quarantine after positive COVID-19 case

Super-high magnification of coronavirus particles (like the current SARS-CoV-2 pandemic) spread through tiny droplets of liquid (aerosols) floating through the air. Illustration for means of transmission: droplet and aerosolized infection.

EASTLAKE, Ohio (WJW) — The 8th grade class at Eastlake Middle School has been instructed to self-quarantine after a student was identified as positive for COVID-19.

According to the Willoughby-Eastlake City Schools, the 8th graders will be quarantined from Tuesday, October 6 through Friday, October 16.

Students can return to school on Monday, October 19 provided they do not exhibit coronavirus symptoms.

The district says they immediately consulted with the Lake County General Health District about the incident and a public health investigation is underway.

Due to federal privacy laws, the district is not permitted to provide information about the COVID positive individual. However, any person/persons that were identified as having been in close contact to this individual have been notified.

Superintendent Steve Thompson provided the following statement to FOX 8 about the situation:

“Willoughby-Eastlake has always considered the safety of our students, staff and families of utmost importance and COVID-19 has become a concern that is paramount to us. As soon as we are aware of a case of COVID in our schools, we work collaboratively with the Lake County General Health District to identify anyone that has come in contact with that person and to minimize the spread of the disease to the greatest extent possible. We are grateful for the assistance that we continue to be given by the health department and all that are working tirelessly to stop the spread of COVID in our schools and in our community. We will continue to face this pandemic head on and will always place the health and well-being of our students, staff and community at the forefront of all decisions. “

GET THE LATEST HEADLINES FROM FOX8.COM: