East Cleveland City Schools holding parade to show support for students, community

EAST CLEVELAND (WJW) — East Cleveland City Schools is holding a car parade Monday to show support for their students and the community.

A spokesperson for the school district said they want students to know that they miss seeing them and wanted a safe way to interact.

The ‘EC Proud‘ parade starts at 1 p.m. and is expected to last about an hour. The route begins at the Shaw High School parking lot on Euclid Ave. and has 75 stops planned throughout the district for the cars to follow. 

You can see the parade route and more information here.

