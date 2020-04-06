Early estimates: 25 percent of Ohio COVID-19 hospitalizations have recovered

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COLUMBUS, Ohio-- Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Amy Acton said about 25 percent of the people who have been hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state have recovered.

That's 303 people discharged out of the 1,214 admitted to Ohio hospitals with the virus, Acton said during Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine's daily coronavirus news conference on Monday. But the doctor said this number is a really a shot in the dark.

"I know folks really want to see those recovery numbers, as do we, because obviously our whole goal is to move all us to that place of recovery," Acton said.

Acton said new data from hospitals is starting to come into the Ohio Department of Health, but we will have a clearer picture once there is widespread testing in the state. Given the limited amount of COVID-19 testing, it's being used on the sickest patients and health care workers.

She also reminded the public that more than 80 percent of people with the virus are at home and are not tested. Acton said we know a lot of them have recovered.

The earliest onset of symptoms in confirmed cases in Ohio is February. Hospital stays are as long as 20 days.

More recovery numbers and the latest models for Ohio are expected later in the week.