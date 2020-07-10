e55 on the Lake latest restaurant to temporarily close after employee contracts COVID-19

*Watch our report above on a Stow restaurant switching back to carry-out only.*

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Cleveland Metroparks has temporarily closed e55 on the Lake restaurant after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

According to a post online, the employee last reported to work on Tuesday, July 7.

“The safety of all staff and guests remains a top priority and e55 on the Lake will be temporarily closed as it is thoroughly cleaned and sanitized. The restaurant will plan to reopen July 21. We appreciate your support and understanding during this time.”

Other restaurants in Northeast Ohio have also had to close for similar reasons.

Salt in Lakewood announced on Facebook that they had been exposed to COVID-19.

“It has been brought to our attention that we have been exposed to COVID-19. Effective immediately, we will be closed to be tested and await results. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause you. We look forward to serving you again, soon.”

Frosty’s bar in Put-in-Bay closed their doors as well after learning that some of their staff may have been in contact with people who have coronavirus. The owners said they will reopen once all employees test negative.

Down in Stow, Bellacino’s Pizza and Grinders is voluntarily returning back to carry-out only after owners became concerned about possible exposure among some workers.

“This is not a business decision. This is a health and safety decision because I care about our employees. They are family to us,”said Dave Segen.

